Jenelle Evans and David Eason were spotted together for the first time since the Teen Mom 2 alum announced their split, but they are not reconciling, a source tells Us Weekly.

“They are not back together,” the source says. “They are coparenting and he just went to see his daughter.”

Evans, 28, and Eason, 31, were seen walking together in Nashville on Tuesday, January 14, with their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. TMZ obtained photos of the reunion, which comes nearly three months after the former MTV star announced their split.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” Evans wrote in October 2019 via Instagram. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

A source told Us at the time that the pair’s breakup was “a long time coming” after dealing with the fallout of Eason killing Evans’ dog Nugget. (The former couple temporarily lost custody of their kids at the time.)

“Things have been bad even when they looked good on the surface,” the source explained. “David was on his best behavior during court and when he had to clean up and prove himself in order to get custody of the kids back. But once it was over he was right back to his old self.”

Evans, who moved from North Carolina to Tennessee after calling it quits with Eason, filed for a restraining order against her estranged husband the same day that she announced their split. While she extended the order in December, TMZ reported earlier this month that the reality TV personality dismissed it. The Davidson County Circuit Court subsequently confirmed that the judge signed off on Evans’ request.

The Read Between the Lines author is also the mother of sons Jace, 10, and Kaiser, 5. While her eldest son previously lived with her mother, Barbara Evans, the majority of the time, Jenelle shared a picture of all three of her kids spending Christmas with her in Tennessee last month. She has also posted photos and videos of Kaiser, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith, on social media in recent months.