



Taking action. Jenelle Evans was granted an extension on her restraining order against estranged husband David Eason, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Davidson County Clerk in Nashville confirmed to Us on Wednesday, December 11, that the temporary protective order will continue until Monday, January 13. Radar Online broke the news about the decision, which came after Evans, 27, and Eason, 31, made an appearance before the circuit court on Wednesday morning and a judge approved of the extension.

Evans and Eason are next expected to return to court on January 13 after the restraining order expires.

The Teen Mom star filed to obtain the protective measure against Eason, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Ensley, on October 31 after making the move from North Carolina to Tennessee. The restraining order news surfaced on the same day that she announced that she was filing for divorce from Eason.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today, I’ve filed papers to start that process.”

The MTV alum continued, “I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Evans and Eason’s break up had been “a long time coming,” a source told Us in October. “Things have been bad even when they looked good on the surface,” the insider explained. “David was on his best behavior during court and when he had to clean up and prove himself in order to get custody of the kids back. But once it was over he was right back to his old self.”

Evans has since revealed that she’s in a good place amid the separation. Last month, she tweeted on Thanksgiving that she was “thankful” for her “amazing kids” Jace, 10, Kaiser, 5, and Ensley. The reality star also revealed that she is “grateful for finally finding happiness within myself.”

Eason, meanwhile, noted via Instagram days before Evans’ statement that he missed his “baby” Ensley “more than she could ever imagine” amid the restraining order period. He said that he would “give anything to take her hunting again right now!”