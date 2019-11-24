



Brokenhearted. David Eason revealed he misses his daughter, Ensley, amid his temporary restraining order from his estranged wife, Jenelle Evans.

“Deer Daddy, I see a deer, deer!” Eason, 31, captioned a recent Instagram video of his 2-year-old daughter spotting a deer outside. “I miss my baby more than she could ever imagine and I know she misses me too! I would give anything to take her hunting again right now!”

The former Teen Mom 2 star, 27, filed a temporary restraining order against Eason on November 4. Evans listed 11 alleged incidents of physical and verbal abuse in documents obtained by E! News.

“Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being,” she wrote, according to E!.

One day later, Eason said Evans had “disappeared” with their daughter Ensley.

“So since Jenelle has disappeared and I have no contact with her or Ensley,” he claimed via Facebook on November 5. “I have no option but to file a missing person’s report.”

Evans announced she had filed for divorce from Eason in an Instagram post in October. The couple wed in September 2017 in a ceremony filmed by MTV for the reality show.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she posted on Instagram on October 31. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

A source told Us at the time that their split has been “a long time coming.”

“Things have been bad even when they looked good on the surface,” the insider said. “David was on his best behavior during court and when he had to clean up and prove himself in order to get custody of the kids back. But once it was over he was right back to his old self.”

Their separation comes six months after Eason admitted to shooting and killing Evans’ dog Nugget. After the incident, MTV fired Evans from Teen Mom 2 and the pair temporarily lost custody of Maryssa, Eason’s 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, Kaiser, 5, who Evans shares with her ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith, and Ensley.

Evans is also the mother of Jace, 10, who lives with her mom, Barbara Evans.

Griffith, 32, has been supportive of his ex amid her split from Eason. “It’s sad how bitter people deflect negative attention to cover up their own insecurities,” he tweeted on Thursday, November 21. “Hoping to justify their actions by finding comfort in the approval of others.”

He added that he’s “so appreciative to finally have a healthy relationship” with Evans after so many years.

“[It’s] something we should of had 3-4 years ago. Especially one, that everyone, is supportive with,” Griffith wrote. Evans replied to the message writing, “Thank you for being there for Kaiser and helping out lately.”