



Counting her blessings. Jenelle Evans posted a touching Thanksgiving tribute to her children amid her split from her estranged husband, David Eason.

“Happy Thanksgiving,” the former Teen Mom 2 star, 27, tweeted on the holiday. “Thankful for the amazing kids I have and grateful for finally finding happiness within myself.”

Evans shares 2-year-old daughter Ensley with Eason, 31. She is also the mother of son Kaiser, 5, with ex- fiancé Nathan Griffith, and Jace, 10, with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis.

The reality TV star announced she was filing for divorce from Eason in October. The pair exchanged vows in September 2017.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she wrote on Instagram on October 31. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Their split came six months after Eason admitted to shooting and killing Evans’ dog, Nugget. The incident led MTV to fire Evans from Teen Mom 2. The pair temporarily lost custody of Kaiser, Ensley and Maryssa, Eason’s 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

A source told Us Weekly at the time of their split that it was “a long time coming.”

“David was on his best behavior in court, when he had to prove himself to regain custody of the kids,” the insider revealed. “But once it was over, he was right back to his old self.”

On November 4, Evans filed a restraining order against Eason citing 11 alleged incidents of physical and verbal abuse.

“Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being,” she said in documents obtained by E! News.

One day later, Eason claimed that Evans had “disappeared” with their daughter. “So since Jenelle has disappeared and I have no contact with her or Ensley,” he wrote on Facebook on November 5. “I have no option but to file a missing person’s report.”

Shortly after, he wrote that he missed his daughter in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“Deer Daddy, I see a deer, deer,” he captioned a video of Ensley spotting deer outside.” I miss my baby more than she could ever imagine and I know she misses me too! I would give anything to take her hunting again right now!”