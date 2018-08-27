Jenelle Evans’ Ex-Husband Courtland Rogers Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting a Woman

In hot water. Jenelle Evans’ ex-husband, Courtland Rogers, was arrested and jailed in Brunswick County, North Carolina, on Sunday, August 27, for a misdemeanor assault on a woman, Us Weekly can confirm.

TMZ reports that the incident took place earlier on Sunday, when Rogers allegedly slapped a woman named Lindsey Frazier and dragged her by her hair, later threatening the lives of her and her family members and throwing a phone against a wall so she couldn’t call for help. Leland Police Department arrested Rogers while there was an open warrant for his arrest, according to the news site. His bail has been set at $100,000.

The outlet adds that Rogers was arrested in April for delivering substances and possession of drugs with the intent to sell and distribute. He was released on a $15,000 bond.

Evans, 26, and Rogers tied the knot in December 2012, three months after they started dating. The pair divorced in June 2014.

The Teen Mom 2 star has since moved on with husband David Eason, with whom she shares 18-month-old daughter, Ensley Jolie. Evans is also mom to 9-year-old son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis and 4-year-old son Kaiser with former fiancé Nathan Griffith.

Evans came under fire in July after she pulled out a gun during a road rage altercation while Jace was in the passenger seat. Griffith seemingly reacted to the incident days later by filing for full legal and physical custody of Kaiser, with Evans receiving secondary custody through visitation sessions.

Rogers is not the only one of Evans’ exes in trouble with the law. Her former boyfriend Kieffer Delp accepted a plea deal on August 22, seven months after he was arrested for allegedly running a meth lab.

