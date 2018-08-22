Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ ex-boyfriend Kieffer Delp has accepted a plea deal seven months after he was arrested for allegedly running a meth lab.

Delp will serve 18 to 36 months in a state correctional institution as a part of the agreement, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. The time the 28-year-old has already served since his January arrest will count towards his sentence.

Us Weekly confirmed on January 10 that Delp, who dated Evans, 26, on and off for years, was arrested in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. According to the docs obtained by Us at the time, he was charged with operating a methamphetamine lab, possession with intent to deliver, possession of substances for methamphetamine, waste in manufacture of methamphetamine and possession and prohibited acts.

Police Chief Richard Deliman for the McKees Rocks Police Department told Radar at the time that authorities “received complaints there was a meth lab operated out of an apartment” and there was “a strong chemical smell.”

Delp, who was featured on the first four seasons of Teen Mom 2, has been arrested multiple times for various drug charges, including once with Evans. The then-couple were arrested for breaking and entering and drug possession in North Carolina. The charges were eventually dropped.

Evans, who married David Eason in September 2017, has yet to comment on Delp’s latest legal troubles. She last spoke publicly about the relationship during a December MTV special titled Teen Mom 2: The Ex Files.

During the special, Delp claimed he didn’t do “hard drugs anymore.”

