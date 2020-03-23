Trying again. Jenelle Evans and David Eason are giving their marriage another shot four months after splitting. The Teen Mom 2 alum opened up to fans on Saturday, March 21, posting a new Q&A video on YouTube.

When a fan asked about her relationship with Eason, 31, she revealed that the pair are now working to get back to a good place.

“Me and him are deciding to work things out right now and we’re taking it slowly,” the reality star, 28, said.

Evans announced her split from Eason in October 2019, explaining that she and her kids moved to Nashville and that she had “filed papers.” The following month, she filed a restraining order against Eason, in which she accused him of both physical and emotional abuse, citing multiple incidents.

The split came six months after he admitted to killing the family’s dog, claiming it bit the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Ensley.

In the video, the Read Between the Lines author, who was fired by MTV amid the dog controversy, revealed she has moved back to North Carolina and is now “permanently” living there with Eason, who completed anger management classes in July.

“The reason why I came back to North Carolina is because I cannot afford rent and a mortgage — I have to choose one or the other. And I have a house here that I own. I don’t own the apartment in Tennessee, so I decided to move back,” she explained. “All the kids have their own space here. It’s very spacious. We have 11 acres of land for them to play on. Kaiser and Ensley, they really miss the animals, they really miss the chickens, the goats, everything. So we decided to come back here and things are going pretty smooth.”

In addition to daughter Ensley, Evans shares son Jace, 10, with ex Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser, 5, with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith. Eason also has a 12-year-old daughter Maryssa, from a previous relationship. (Jace lives with Evans’ mother.)

During the YouTube video, she said “a lot of things have changed” between the couple and they’re focused on staying positive together and talking things out.

“I want to tell you guys that David has never abused the children, he’s never abused me,” Evans said. “We’ve always had disagreements and those would turn into big arguments and this is the reason why I decided to go back home and work out my relationship because ultimately it’s for my family.”

The former reality TV star, who previously called 911 in October 2018 and in June 2019 claiming her husband was violent, also revealed that she was the first to reach out to Eason after her move and apologized.

“I said, ‘I’m sorry,’ and he contacted me back and he said, ‘For what?’ and I said, ‘I think we just ended things abruptly and I think we need to try to work things out for our family and our marriage.’ And he said, ‘OK,'” the former MTV star said. “Once we started talking again, you know, he did come visit two or three times and when he did, before I moved back to North Carolina, I told him, I said, ‘Things have got to change. We cannot be so unhappy. We have to start communicating with each other about our problems and we have to sort it out and we can’t let the same thing keep happening or the same topic for an argument keep occurring.'”