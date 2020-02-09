On good terms? Jenelle Evans and her estranged husband, David Eason, stepped out together on Saturday, February 8, in Nashville, Tennessee, amid speculation that the duo are back together.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the Teen Mom alum, 28, and Eason, 31, were spotted enjoying a night out at the Kitchen & Rooftop Bar. The outlet reports that the pair also had dinner together at Famous Dave’s BBQ in Hermitage, Tennessee, one day earlier.

The outing comes one month after Evans and Eason were seen walking together in Nashville with their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the twosome are not back together.

“They are coparenting and he just went to see his daughter,” the insider said.

The former MTV personality announced in October 2019 that she and Eason had called it quits on their marriage after two years.

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” Evans wrote via Instagram. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Evans also revealed at the time that she had filed a restraining order against Eason. She extended the order in December 2019, but TMZ reported in January that Evans had dismissed it.

The couple’s breakup came six months after Eason shot and killed their family dog, Nugget, after the pup snapped at Ensley. The incident caused the pair to temporarily lose custody of their children. Eason admitted to killing the animal in May 2019 via Instagram.

A source told Us in October 2019 that their split had been “a long time coming.”

The insider explained, “Things have been bad even when they looked good on the surface. David was on his best behavior during court and when he had to clean up and prove himself in order to get custody of the kids back. But once it was over he was right back to his old self.”

Evans, who moved from North Carolina to Tennessee following her split from Eason, insisted she was “single as hell” on January 28.

“I’m just coparenting,” the reality star said in a YouTube Q&A. “I’m trying to stay out of court, trying to keep things civil between all parties and I just want to do my own thing … I need to venture out. I need to think about my future, my kids and what I’m going to do in life and I don’t need any distractions at all. And I noticed that guys can be a big distraction.”

Evans shares son Jace, 10, who lives with her mother Barbara Evans, with ex Andrew Lewis and Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith.