Ready to tell all! Jenelle Evans has shut down rumors about her relationship with estranged husband David Eason once and for all.

The Teen Mom 2 alum, 28, opened up about her dating life while filming a YouTube Q&A titled “2020 Update.” Evans took the time to address fans who thought that she was back with Eason, 31, after the pair were spotted with their 3-year-old daughter, Ensley, in Nashville earlier this month.

“I’m single as hell,” she joked. “I’m just coparenting. I’m trying to stay out of court, trying to keep things civil between all parties and I just want to do my own thing … I need to venture out. I need to think about my future, my kids and what I’m going to do in life and I don’t need any distractions at all. And I noticed that guys can be a big distraction.”

The former reality star later confirmed that she and Eason are living states apart in the wake of their October 2019 split, which has an effect on the process of making their separation official.

“In the state of North Carolina you first have to be separated for a complete year to even file for divorce. In the state of Tennessee you have to live there for six months to even be a resident and you also have to be separated for six months in order to file for divorce, so that’s why I haven’t filed yet,” Evans explained.

The MTV alum and Eason tied the knot in September 2017. Evans announced that she had filed a restraining order against her estranged husband on the same day that Us Weekly broke the news of their split.

“The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids,” the reality star said at the time. Evans also shares 10-year-old son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis and 5-year-old Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith.

Griffith, 32, sparked rumors of a reunion between him and Evans when he wished his ex a happy 28th birthday in December 2019. However, the Teen Mom 2 star shut down speculation during her YouTube Q&A.

“Definitely not [back together],” she said of her relationship with Griffith. “We’ve been coparenting lately and we were getting along, but now we’re not. I guess we’re just not on the same level. He likes me a lot and I don’t like him like that anymore.”