Ensley’s big day! Jenelle Evans celebrated her daughter’s third birthday on Friday, January 24, with a social media tribute.

“#HappyBirthday Little Mama!” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 28, captioned a pair of Instagram pictures. “My one and only little girl! You light up my world. ‘A daughter is God’s way of saying ‘thought you could use a lifelong friend.’ Here’s to 3 years old babygirl!”

In one sweet shot, the former reality star smiled down at Ensley. The mother-daughter pair walked hand in hand in the second.

The North Carolina native welcomed her little one with now estranged husband, David Eason, in 2017. Evans previously gave birth to Kaiser, 5, with Nathan Griffith, and Jace, 10, with Andrew Lewis. Her eldest currently lives with her mom, Barbara Evans.

She and the pipe welder, 31, reunited earlier this month in Nashville with Ensley. “They are not back together,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “They are coparenting and he just went to see his daughter.”

When a Twitter user wrote that same week: “Gotta love the child more than you dislike each other,” the former MTV personality replied, “Exactly.”

Eason also hung out with Ensley ahead of her third birthday. “It was so nice to spend time with my sweet baby!” he wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, January 23. “She missed me a lot too!!”

He and the Read Between the Lines author split in October. “With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” Evans explained in a social media statement at the time. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”