Nathan Griffith and Jenelle Evans have come a long way. The former Teen Mom 2 star’s ex sent her a supportive message on her 28th birthday.

“I know the critics will criticize and I know the ‘hatters’ aka haters will hate but this is honestly the first time in a while that I’ve seen @PBandJenelley_1 make serious and positive changes in her life and thinking,” Griffith, 32, tweeted on Thursday, December 19. “I’m so proud of the person you’re becoming. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

Griffith and Evans, who called off their engagement in 2015, share son Kaiser, 5. While their relationship turned tumultuous when the reality TV personality met and married David Eason, the former marine reconnected with Evans after she filed for divorce from Eason earlier this year.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” Evans told her Instagram followers in October. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.”

Evans and Eason, 31, who tied the knot in 2017, share daughter Ensley, 2. Prior to their breakup, the pipe welder made headlines when Evans accused him of assault in October 2018. Less than a year later, Eason admitted to shooting and killing his wife’s dog, Nugget.

A month after the split news broke, Griffith reached out via Twitter.

“I am so appreciative to finally have a healthy relationship with @PBandJenelley_1. Something we should of had 3-4 years ago,” he wrote on November 21. “Especially one, that everyone, is supportive with.”

Griffith added a shoutout to his girlfriend, Ashley Lanhardt: “Thank you @a_lynn423 for being so understanding.”

Evans, who moved to Tennessee after her split, replied, “Thank you for being there for Kaiser and helping out lately.”

Scroll through for more of Evans’ journey post-split: