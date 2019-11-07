



“Jenelle has changed her number — and David doesn’t have it,” the insider tells Us. The former MTV star announced her impending divorce on October 31: “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end, but I know that’s what is best for me, and my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start the process … Me and the kids are doing great.”

The split has been “a long time coming,” adds the source, especially after Eason, 31, shot and killed the family dog for snapping at the couple’s daughter, Ensley, 2, in April. That event caused Evans to lose her job on the MTV show and, temporarily, custody of her other kids, Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith, and Jace, 10, with ex Andrew Lewis.

Evans told Us at the time that a divorce was “in [her] thoughts, but nothing’s finalized.” The relationship kept getting worse. “David was on his best behavior in court, when he had to prove himself to regain custody of the kids,” adds the source. “But once it was over, he was right back to his old self.”

