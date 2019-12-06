Jenelle Evans Is ‘Sick and Tired’ of Dating Rumors Amid David Eason Split





Standing her ground. Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans isn’t here for the widespread speculation about her current relationship status.

Evans, 27, clapped back at Twitter users on Thursday, December 5, after posting that she was absolutely single in the wake of her separation from her estranged husband, David Eason.

“Everybody now KNOWS you lie about the MOST IMPORTANT things,” one person tweeted at the former MTV reality star. “So, stop talking about not dating anybody and we MIGHT think that you are doing good for your kids. That’s a HUGE maybe, though.”

Evans quickly responded with a strong words and a shrug emoji. The reality TV personality tweeted, “I’m sick and tired of a million people asking me if I’m dating an ex or friends that I hangout with. No one needs to worry about what I’m doing even if it’s about my kids. 🤷🏻‍♀️”

Evans confirmed her split at the end of October, six months after Eason, 31, shot and killed their family dog Nugget. The dog had snapped at the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, and the pipe welder admitted to killing their pet in an Instagram video in May. Eason also has a 12-year-old daughter, Marisa, from a previous relationship.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” Evans wrote on social media upon announcing her breakup. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.”

In the same Instagram post, the JE Cosmetics founder revealed that she and her children had moved away from Eason. Evans coparents 5-year-old son Kaiser with her ex Nathan Griffith, and shares another son, Jace, 10, with Andrew Lewis.

Shortly after news of the split made headlines, Eason claimed that he filed a missing person’s report in search of his estranged wife and their daughter on November 5. Us Weekly confirmed that Evans had filed a protective order against her ex, citing 11 alleged accounts of both verbal and physical abuse one day prior to Eason’s claims.

In documents originally obtained by E! News, Evans wrote, “Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being.”