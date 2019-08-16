



Mackenzie McKee and Josh McKee have split. The couple, who married in August 2013, first appeared on 16 & Pregnant in 2011, then on Teen Mom 3 later that year; this year, they joined Teen Mom OG. They share three children, Gannon, 7, Jaxie, 5 and Broncs, 3.

“I would like to say, that due to stress, me needing to stay focused, the media, etc. I am deciding my marriage needs a break,” Mackenzie, 24, tweeted on Friday, August 16. “My heart breaks for my kids. But as of right now, this is what’s best. Thank you.”

She then took to Instagram to share an old selfie. “Freshly single and ready to, be the boss babe that I am and let God lead me to what I deserve,” the Oklahoma native captioned the photo.

When fans began reacting online to the split, MacKenzie weighed in. “I know in my heart he loves me. This was my decision,” she said. When one user said that she and Josh “seemed solid,” she replied, “We were. We were truly best friends. It’s all just devastating.”

During the pair’s first episode of Teen Mom OG on August 5, MacKenzie worried that her husband was cheating after he went out of town for a rodeo and she got a text from a woman who claimed she saw him. She later approached him, revealing she was upset he had lied about going to a bar.

“There was no affection or anything like that there,” he said. “I’m just here to tell you that I was at a bar, and I’d like you to trust me when I’m getting a few drinks at a bar … I was just avoiding the fight, and I was wrong.”

