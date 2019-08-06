



She’s back! Former Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee officially made her debut on the Monday, August 5, Teen Mom OG episode, giving fans an update on her life with husband Josh McKee and kids Gannon, 7, Jaxie, 5, and Broncs, 2.

After filling the audience in on the big changes in her life — like her relationship ups and downs with Josh and mom Angie Douthit’s battle with stage four lung cancer — Mackenzie jumped right back into the swing of things. She was struggling with keeping up with her kids while they were home for the summer, and since rodeo season was approaching (which means Josh will be on the road and away from home for long periods of time), she couldn’t figure out how to handle them all on her own and keep up with work.

But after Josh left town to compete in the rodeo, Mackenzie got a text from a woman who said that her husband went out to a bar and cheated on her, and Josh was with him at the time. Since their relationship had been good for awhile, Mackenzie was lost on what to do.

She decided she wanted to get down to the bottom of the situation quickly, and when Josh got home, she told him that she was upset that he lied about being at a bar without her.

“There was no affection or anything like that there,” he said. “I’m just here to tell you that I was at a bar, and I’d like you to trust me when I’m getting a few drinks at a bar . . . I was just avoiding the fight, and I was wrong.”

Josh reassured her that he’d never cheat on her, but Mackenzie didn’t seem convinced, especially once Josh said he couldn’t promise he’d always tell her where he was going.

Mackenzie went to see her parents to talk about the situation, and her mom gave her an update on her health. Doctors wanted to start Angie on a new type of chemo, but she wasn’t sure she wanted to go through with it.

“I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that only God can heal me,” Angie said. “The only reason I’m continuing with all these treatments is, yes, I want to live, but it’s for you guys. I don’t want you to think, ‘Mom gave up. Mom quit. Mom stopped.’ I’m not gonna do that.”

“I just want to see you get better. That’s all I want, and if it doesn’t happen I’m gonna get really mad,” Mackenzie said through tears. “It’s like all my siblings were this perfect cup of glass and I was a cup of glass that was shattered, and you were the glue that was holding it all together. When that glue melts, I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Meanwhile, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra celebrated Carly’s birthday, although Brandon and Teresa wouldn’t commit to a time they could come see her, and Ryan Edwards admitted he thought the ship had sailed for him to have a good relationship with Bentley after his jail stay.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

