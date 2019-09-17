Amber Portwood’s Teen Mom costars have strong reactions to an alleged leaked audio of her physically and verbally assaulting her ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

The audio, which was released by the YouTube channel Without a Crystal Ball on Friday, September 13, was from a fight between the Teen Mom OG star, 29, and her then-partner, 35, on Christmas Eve 2018, according to the account. The channel also claims that the audio was leaked by a family member of either Portwood or Glennon to show the 16 and Pregnant alum’s “behavior when MTV’s cameras are not on.”

According to Without a Crystal Ball, the heated altercation between Portwood and Glennon started after she “insulted” the couple’s 16-month-old son, James. After Glennon “attempted to defend” the baby, “Portwood physically assaulted him,” the account claimed.

“Not only did she attack Glennon — but she told him she didn’t want to be a mother to her son,” the channel wrote in its video. “She threatened to stab Glennon in the neck and destroy him financially.”

The recording starts with Glennon claiming that Portwood “didn’t want” another baby, to which she responds, “I said that I wanted a baby later when I was in my 30s! 32 was when I wanted to have a baby.” The MTV personality, who was diagnosed with bipolar and borderline personality disorders in 2008, also shares 10-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley.

The audio continues with Portwood screaming at Glennon to tell her how she had a baby when she explicitly didn’t want to. When the reality star apparently starts attacking her ex, Glennon yells, “Ow! Stop! I’m holding James! Stop hitting me.”

The Indiana native then goes on a rant, insulting her former beau.

“You fat ass. You ugly fat f–k. You don’t deserve me,” she says. “I’m going to get my money back. You disgusting f–king fat ass. I’m going to blow you out of the water. You will never have a career in this industry. But I will make hundreds of thousands of f–king dollars.”

After Glennon refuses to leave their home, Portwood seemingly lobs an item at him and their child.

“You’re going to throw something at me and the baby?” he says, to which Portwood responds, “I will f–king kill you. Get out. … I’m going to stab you in the neck.”

A source close to Portwood told Us Weekly after the audio’s release, “Not only does this seem edited but she was set up by Andrew.”

Seven months after this recording was made, Portwood was arrested for felony domestic battery charges after a fight with Glennon involving a machete, which she denied.

After the audio’s release, Portwood’s Teen Mom OG costars, including Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell, took to their social media to express their shock over the tape.

Scroll through to read their reactions.