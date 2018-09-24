Coparenting isn’t easy, but for Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout, it’s extra challenging. Bookout’s ex Ryan Edwards was arrested for violating his probation – once in March 2018, and then again in July – regarding a previous heroin charge. In May, Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, as well as their two children, Jayde, 3, and Maverick, 2, were granted a two-year restraining order against him. However, Bookout and Edwards share 9-year-old son, Bentley, who still has a relationship with his dad.

“Bentley has gotten older and is kind of understanding a little bit more about what’s going on. I don’t want to say they’ve gotten closer, but I think that it’s gotten healthier only because I think it relieves some of the pressure from each of them,” Bookout, 27, told Us Weekly in an exclusive inteview. “Bentley was a child, like, wondering what’s really going on. I think if the right steps are taken from here, then it will end up good.”

McKinney, 29, and Bookout have also been “open and honest” when speaking to their son about his father.

“You don’t want to smother them, but you also want to make sure that they come to you with anything that they’re thinking or feeling or any questions that they may want answers to,” the Bulletproof author noted. “It’s really just a matter of keeping the line of communication open and also making sure that we aren’t telling too much or giving too much of our feelings or opinions. It’s more about information, rather than speaking about his dad because at the end of the day, Ryan is still his dad. Neither one of us want to ever put some sort of barrier between the possibility of a better relationship when it comes to Ryan and Bentley.”

Edwards, 30, and wife Mackenzie Standifer are expecting their first child together, but following season 7 of Teen Mom OG, the couple revealed they had quit the series. However, the reality show will document Bookout continuing to coparent with Edwards’ parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, in the upcoming season.

“We’ve all been through the ringer in the last couple years, but we’re still coparenting with them. Sometimes we don’t always agree, and we may not be very happy with each other, but at the same time we all respect each other and appreciate our goal,” the TTM designer told Us. “I don’t think that there will ever come a time when we’re unable to coparent with Jen and Larry. Mainly because we don’t let our feelings get in the way of what’s important and the relationships that are necessary for Bentley to have.”

Teen Mom OG season 8 premieres on MTV Monday, October 1, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Sarah Hearon

