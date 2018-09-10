New faces means new drama! Us Weekly can exclusively share the first full trailer for season 8 of Teen Mom OG and a lot has changed in a year.

While Maci Bookout‘s ex Ryan Edwards is no longer part of the show, her husband Taylor McKinney revealed in the new trailer that Bentley’s dad called “in a fit of rage.” She later tells Taylor she thinks they should call the police.

Meanwhile, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell reveal they’re having issues. “If someone asked me, ‘Are you happy in your marriage?’ I’d say, ‘Absolutely not,'” Tyler says through tears. However, one teen mother who seems to be drama free is Amber Portwood, who couldn’t be happier with boyfriend Andrew Glennon and their new baby, James.

Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd have also officially joined the cast and it’s about to be quite a ride! Palin, 27, is the daughter of politician Sarah Palin and a mother of three. She shares 9-year-old son Tripp with her ex-fiancé Levi Johnston. She is also mom to Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 16 months, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Dakota Meyer.

Floyd, 25, shares 16-month-old daughter Ryder with her ex, The Challenge star Cory Wharton. The two have a very different parenting situation, as Wharton did not learn he was Ryder’s father until she was 6 months old. In the trailer, Cory gets irritated with Cheyenne’s boyfriend, Zach, saying he feels like Zach sees Ryder more than he does.

“I think that there was a lot of questions regarding my pregnancy from the beginning when I got pregnant. It will be interesting to now tell people what actually happened,” Floyd told Us in an exclusive interview. “Everybody knows that Cory didn’t find out about Ryder until she was 6 months and now everyone’s questions will get answered as to what actually happened.”

As previously reported, Farrah Abraham is no longer part of the Teen Mom OG family after choosing to instead further her career in adult entertainment. Mackenzie Standifer and Edwards also quit following last season.

Teen Mom OG premieres on MTV on Monday, October 1, at 9 p.m. ET.

