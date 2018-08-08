Taking responsibility. Ryan Edwards is speaking out about his recent arrest for violating his probation in connection to a previous heroin possession charge.

“I got a speeding ticket and while I was pulled over, it came up that I was in violation of my probation because the community service had not been completed,” the Teen Mom OG alum, 30, explained to E! News on Wednesday, August 8. “I didn’t do all of it. I went to jail for not doing all of my community service. It’s not that I wasn’t taking the community service seriously, it’s just that we have so much going on, I didn’t realize the deadline had passed. It was just a misunderstanding. I thought I had more time.”

He continued: “I take full accountability. I messed up, but I’ve had a chance to get organized and fix the situation.”

Edwards was arrested in Red Bank, Tennessee, on July 23, and released a week later. A charge for simple possession of heroin – petition to revoke was dismissed, but he received 11 months and 29 days suspended sentence for a second charge of possession of heroin – petition to revoke. The MTV personality was also taken into police custody in March for a probation violation stemming from a prior heroin possession charge.

The reality star explained to E! that his July arrest was not due to drugs. “It was the fact that I got pulled over and had not completed my community service. The only drug-related charge was the original one from two years ago, from before I went to rehab,” he said. “There is nothing new that is drug-related.” He also clarified that he must complete an additional six months of community service because of the violation.

Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, who is pregnant with their first child together, is standing by her man: “Ryan is my husband. Yes, he’s made some mistakes, but we are moving past them. He has my full support.”

Edwards detailed his time being incarcerated. “Jail was slow. The days were long. It was really hard to be away from my family,” he noted to E! News. “Without a doubt it was a learning experience.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

