Teen Mom OG‘s Mackenzie Standifer shared a baby bump pic on Saturday, July 28, and called herself an “ice queen” as her husband, Ryan Edwards, remains in jail on drug charges.

“She has a kind soul, but a cold [heart],” the reality TV star, who is expecting her first child with Edwards, captioned a black-and-white photo that showed her resting her hand on her growing belly as she posed near a fireplace and mantel. “Edit: This isn’t a new revelation, I’ve always been the ice queen.”

As previously reported, Edwards was arrested on Monday, July 23, in Red Bank, Tennessee. According to a post on the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the 30-year-old who shares son Bentley, 9, with Maci Bookout, “was charged with Simple Possession of Heroin and is currently being held in the Hamilton County jail under a No Bond.”

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, August 6.

Ryan Christopher Edwards Arrested – Held in Hamilton County JailHamilton County, TN – In response to requests for… Posted by Hamilton County Sheriff's Office – TN on Tuesday, July 24, 2018

Edwards, who spent 21 days in rehab in 2017, was arrested at his Tennessee home in March for violating his probation related to a previous heroin possession charge. That same month, Bookout and her husband, Taylor Kinney, were granted orders of protection against him, with the MTV star claiming that her ex had left her threatening voicemails and showed up at their son’s baseball game while “under the influence of heroin” and “threatened to hurt” her.

The news of his latest arrest came just days after Edwards and Standifer announced that they weren’t returning for the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG.

“The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Standifer claimed in an interview with E! News.

She and Edwards wed in May 2017 before he headed to rehab for drug abuse. They announced that they were expecting their first child in March.

