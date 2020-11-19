A new holiday tradition? Kailyn Lowry explained why she is skipping out on Christmas celebrations with her children in 2020.

“We’re not doing anything. Like, I’m just not gonna have them so they don’t have to get each other stuff,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 28, told cohost Lindsie Chrisley during the Thursday, November 19, episode of their “Coffee Convos” podcast. “I might ask them do they want to get each other anything for Christmas, and if they say yes, then I would just obviously facilitate that. They’re gonna be with their dads, I’m pretty sure, until the end of Christmas Day, so I feel like maybe by then it would be over but also I don’t know. It might be kind of nice to give each other something, so maybe we’ll see.”

Lowry shares son Issac, 10, with Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 7, with Javi Marroquin and sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 3 months, with Chris Lopez.

The reality star noted that the previous year she “was by myself almost the entire day” on Christmas and once her children returned home, they all “went on about our lives.” She added: “It is kind of sad, and I get that. I definitely get that. I just feel like it’s a lot and the amount of money that I was spending on Christmas gifts and then I was only getting them for half the day and then I had to share.”

Lowry pointed out that compromising with her exes impaired her own holiday plans. “I don’t get to go to my family because my family, Jo’s family and Javi’s family are all in different areas, and then when we added Chris to the mix, it was like, there was just so much going on that I was never gonna have three happy dad situations,” she said. “Then it was stressing me out to have one back my 4 o’clock, one back by 7 o’clock, and even though the custody orders say the same thing, it was almost like, OK, that’s like a default. So we tried to agree on other things that would work and I just couldn’t make it work to the point that everyone was actually happy about it.”

The TV personality, however, will celebrate Thanksgiving with her kids and even plans to spend time with a friend over the holiday. “I’m going to Texas to see my best friend and her kids, and my kids are super pumped, so we’re gonna be there for the week,” she detailed. “That I’m very excited about but not even because of the holiday. I’m just excited to see my friend.”