No hard feelings. Kailyn Lowry does not harbor and negative feelings toward her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, despite their past drama.

“I don’t hate Javi at all,” Lowry, 28, told “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost Lindsie Chrisley on the Thursday, November 5, episode of their show. “I just don’t hate him.”

The Teen Mom 2 star and Marroquin, 27, wed in September 2012 and split nearly four years later in May 2016. The pair share 6-year-old son Lincoln.

“I have a weird, unspoken loyalty to him that I have not figured out yet,” she said. “I would always wish the best for him.”

Lowry revealed that throughout the pair’s divorce, she “let him tell whatever he felt like he wanted to tell, whatever he wanted to film about, whatever he made up in his own head.”

She continued: “I let him talk about it and drag me through the mud and I never defended myself, ever.”

The Hustle and Heart author admitted that she didn’t defend herself in the past against Marroquin’s negative remarks because of their complicated relationship.

“I think part of it was, like, when Jo and I split, it was so messy and just a disaster and it didn’t get us anywhere,” she said. “I felt like no matter how much I defended myself, people were gonna believe what they wanted to believe anyway.”

The 16 and Pregnant alum added: “He has this great image. He’s a great guy, he’s a great dad, he’s a hard worker, and he is all those things. But it was useless pretty much for me to even sit here and try to convince people of my side.”

After Lowry filed for divorce, the pair appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars where their relationship drama came to a head.

“But the truth came out. It really did. I feel like the truth revealed itself in time. It took a long time,” the reality star explained. “And when we went on Marriage Bootcamp and the lie detector test came out, I feel like in my heart of hearts that the truth really did reveal itself by itself.”

She added: “I didn’t even have to do that. But even still, I think that everyone makes mistakes and I don’t hold any of those things against him now.”

Last month, Lowry apologized to Marroquin’s fiancée, Lauren Comeau, after sharing her ex’s flirty text messages on Teen Mom 2.

During the October 13 episode of the MTV series, Lowry claimed that Marroquin asked to hook up with her even though he is currently engaged to Comeau, with whom he shares 20-month-old son Eli.

“I want to publicly apologize to Lauren in regards to tonight’s episode,” Lowry wrote via Twitter. “She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi & me. I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however have never experienced that being exploited on tv.”

Lowry has had rocky relationships with all of her exes through the years. She shares son Isaac, 10, with ex Jo Rivera, and sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 3 months, with ex Chris Lopez.