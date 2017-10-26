Divorce Court Judge Lynn Toler does not mess around! Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry are getting served some tough love on the Friday, October 27, episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

“Javi and Kailyn, you guys devolved into a conversation about ‘my house’ and ‘you’re not gonna get my money.’ Let me tell you something about the horror that is me,” Toler tells the Teen Mom 2 duo in the exclusive sneak peek.

“You don’t want the decision about your children’s lives to be in my hands or in any other judge’s hands,” she added. “We don’t know your kids, we don’t understand your kids. You’re five minutes on my docket. We gonna make the best decision we can, but we don’t love them.”

While her statement didn’t at all surprise Kail, Javi was actually taken aback.

“I’ve been trying to say this all along,” the mother of three said in their interview. “She has,” he admitted. “That just really hit home for me, just hearing it from a judge who goes through these cases all day every day.”

“I did, in my heart, kind of hope this boot camp would make her fall in love with me,” Javi, 24, exclusively told Us on October 14. “So I still held on.” While the two are not together today, they are coparenting their 3-year-old son, Lincoln.

“I didn’t even know those were Javi’s intentions,” Kail told Us earlier this month. “I thought we were going in, literally, to make coparenting work.”

At the premiere party in New York, Javi kissed Kailyn on the cheek for a photo he later posted on his Instagram. “Despite everything that happened between us I’m happy we are at a place where we can go to events, have a good time and be civil,” he wrote.

Kailyn is also a mother to Isaac, 7, and 2-month-old son, Lux. Javi is now dating his Teen Mom 2 costar, Briana DeJesus.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs on WE tv on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

