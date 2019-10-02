



Moving on! Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry has no desire to reconcile with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

Lowry, 27, opens up about the possibility of repairing her relationship with Marroquin, 26, during Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, October 2, episode of her “Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley” podcast. In the episode, her cohost, Lindsie Chrisley, asks whether Lowry would “choose to never be married or [be] married to the same man or woman three times.”

“Never be married,” Lowry, 27, says in response. “I could never, I would never marry Javi ever again.”

To this, Chrisley says that “we know that, duh.” However, the MTV star continues by clarifying her comment. “Based on experience, I would rather have never been married than to marry the same person three times,” she adds.

Lowry and Marroquin, 26, were married from 2012 to 2016 and share son Lincoln, 5.

Though Lowry remains firm on not revisiting her failed relationship with Marroquin, she addresses the possibility of getting married to another love interest in the future.

“I’d given it a lot of thought over the last, probably several weeks,” she reveals. “Like, if I was to get, like, married again, I don’t know that I would go legal with it. I think I would do like a commitment ceremony.”

“Yeah, 100 percent not like you would pull a Brody Jenner [and Kaitlynn Carter] for sure,” she says, referring to The Hills: New Beginning stars’ ceremony in Indonesia that wasn’t legally binding. “Is that what that was? I’m pretty sure it was a commitment ceremony. They said that they were never legally married.”

In addition to son Lincoln, Lowry shares son Isaac, 9, with ex Jonathan “Jo” Rivera and son Lux, 2, with ex Chris Lopez.

After Lowry and Marroquin separated, he began an on-and-off relationship with Lauren Comeau in 2017. The couple welcomed a child together, Eli Joseph, in November 2018.

Marroquin and Comeau announced their engagement on Instagram in June of this year. Months after the proposal, the pair sparked split rumors after a massive fight at their home that saw police called to the scene. Marroquin later posted a public apology to Comeau on August 26.

Lowry, for her part, confirmed that she was involved in the situation. “I was called to the scene of the crime and then I was later blamed as the problem. I’m not gonna get into all of the details. However, I will say that that was not a mess that I was planning to clean up,” Lowry revealed on her podcast at the time. “It wasn’t my mess. It didn’t involve me, but somehow I got involved in it.”

She continued: “I was called eight times in the middle of the night. So I’m thinking somebody died and that was really upsetting. I couldn’t sleep. I didn’t know what to do.”

The next episode of Wave Podcast Network’s “Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley” will be available on Wednesday, October 2 at 9 p.m. PT.

