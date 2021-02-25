Crushing coparenting! Chelsea Houska and her ex Adam Lind are amicably raising their 11-year-old daughter, Aubree.

“It actually hasn’t been too bad,” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 24, of coparenting during the coronavirus pandemic while promoting her Aubree Says home goods line. “I feel like we’re in a good place right now with all of that.”

The former reality star added that since “Aubree is getting older … and has her own phone,” the preteen is able to communicate with her dad, 31, herself.

“I think that has played a huge part,” the South Dakota native told Us. “So everything has been going pretty smooth, I’d say.”

The 16 and Pregnant alum gave birth to Aubree in 2009, going into labor on the first day of her senior year. She and Lind split three years later.

The former MTV personality is also the mother of three children with husband Cole DeBoer — Watson, 4, Layne, 2, and Walker, 1 month.

She and the traffic control specialist, 32, “definitely have compromises” while raising their kids. “We’re usually on the same page, but he is more paranoid and right on top of the kids,” Houska explained to Us. “I’m more, like, they can go play in another room. I feel like I’m always trying to tell him, ‘Just try to chill out and let them do their thing.’ But I guess I appreciate that he’s on top of it and watching them totally.”

The couple wed in October 2016 in South Dakota and celebrated their fourth anniversary in October 2020. “To say I am grateful would be an understatement, I am beyond grateful to have you as my wife,” DeBoer wrote via Instagram at the time. “The one who has to put up with me, the one who loves me for me, the one who I can always truly count/lean on, the one with so much love and joy in her heart, the one who puts everyone else first, the one who gives our children and myself such an amazing life, the one who brings all the love and joy to my heart and this crazy family.”

Houska is intentional about her kids “see[ing] their parents being affectionate,” she told Us on Wednesday. “Aubree is getting to that age where she’s annoyed of us, but that’s OK. She’s like, ‘Oh, Mom, that’s so gross.’”

