Future family of four! Jerry Ferrara’s wife, Breanne Racano, is pregnant with their second child.

“It’s been a rough year for sure,” the Entourage alum, 41, captioned a Monday, December 7, Instagram selfie with the actress, 32, and their 19-month-old son, Jacob. “But I am grateful to being adding another little boy to our family. Three of us becomes four us! And I probably lose the rest of whatever hair I have left.”

Racano smiled in the social media upload with her bare stomach on display. Her toddler rested on her chest, while the actor held her hand.

“Cuddling my THREE boys. #grateful,” the Ohio native captioned the same family photo on her own account.

“Soooooo happy for you guys!!!!!!!!!” Kellan Lutz’s wife, Brittany Gonzales, commented on the post. Kendra alum Jessica Hall wrote, “Omg omg yahoo! Congrats.”

Racano and Ferrara became parents in May 2019 when their little one arrived. “Everyone!!! @breanneracanoferrara and I are proud to introduce you to our beautiful baby boy,” the New York native captioned hospital photos via Instagram at the time. “Mom and baby are doing great and I’m still amazed by the strength, will power, determination and self belief my wife showed during birth. It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever seen anyone do in my lifetime. I’ll try and limit the baby pics but I cannot promise I can resist.”

The couple announced their pregnancy news four months prior. “Jerry + Baby Boy= Way too much sports,” the then-mom-to-be wrote in January 2019. “Ohhhh BOY Hope he gets my height.”

Racano added that she had suffered a miscarriage before and was “learning to navigate pregnancy after loss (which at times can be terrifying.)” She added, “Thank you to such an incredible support group of family and friends in our lives. And to my husband … we have emerged closer and stronger. We continue to pray that our baby boy arrives safely.”

Ferrara wed the Power alum in June 2017 in Ohio, one year after their engagement.