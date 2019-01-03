Entourage alum Jerry Ferrara and his wife, Breanne Ferrara, already have a lot to celebrate in 2019 — they’re expecting their first child!

The Shooter star, 39, announced the happy news to fans on Instagram on Thursday, January 3, with a photo of himself mock lecturing the mama-to-be’s bump on a basketball court. “With the 1st pick in the 2019 draft of life. @breanneracanoferrara and I select: our unnamed BABY BOY!!!” he wrote. “It’s been a long journey and we both cannot be more excited for parenthood.”

All jokes aside, however, the Fat Sal’s Deli cofounder said he would be taking his new role as daddy very seriously. “Growing up without a father means this is the most important job/thing I’ll ever do,” he shared. “I could NOT be ready for this without my beautiful pregnant wife. I pray he gets your height, face, athleticism, charm, intelligence and most important. Your metabolism! 2019 here we come!”

The Freaky Deaky actress, 30, also shared the sweet snap on Instagram Thursday, along with a heartfelt caption of her own. “Jerry + Baby Boy= Way too much sports. Ohhhh BOY Hope he gets my height,” she teased her husband, who is 5’4″.

The mommy-to-be then revealed that the pair had suffered a miscarriage in 2018. “This past year has been filled with love, loss, grief, lots of patience and more love,” she wrote. “And now learning to navigate pregnancy after loss (which at times can be terrifying). Thank you to such an incredible support group of family and friends in our lives … And to my husband … we have emerged closer and stronger. We continue to pray that our baby boy arrives safely in May.”

Jerry exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly that he had married his longtime girlfriend before a small group of family and friends, including Entourage castmates Emmanuelle Chriqui and Kevin Connolly, in Canton, Ohio, on June 30, 2017.

The pair announced their engagement on Instagram in August 2016. “I SAID YES!!!” Ferrara joked at the time on a photo of himself with his then bride-to-be showing off her new bling. “Wait I mean… I’ve had many great blessings in my life. But this one by far is the best of all time. You are the greatest person I ever met!”

