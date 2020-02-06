Lesley Murphy found her happily ever after! The Bachelor alum is engaged to her boyfriend, Alex Kavanaugh, after more than one year of dating.

The couple announced the news via Instagram on Wednesday, February 5, one day after the drone pilot proposed to Murphy, 32, as the sun set over Manhattan Beach, California.

“2/4/20, a day I’ll never forget,” the travel blogger captioned photos of the newlyweds-to-be walking on the beach. “We’re boarding a plane as we speak to meet my parents in New Zealand! Looking forward to processing the last 24 hours of this incredible life at 35,000 ft #ToKavAndToHold.”

On his Instagram page, Kavanaugh wrote, “Been waiting a very long time for this special moment @lesleyannemurphy After spending over 18 months together side by side traveling 25 plus countries, meeting her beautiful friends and family many times at various special family occasions, Lesley making the trip down under a few times to meet the family and spend quality time getting to know everyone. Life is pretty crazy when all the stars align and the right person comes into your life at the right time just when you need it. Never give up on love.”

The DroneGear founder wrote that he has known “for a very long time” that Murphy is The One.

“I knew I wanted to get to know Lesley more after our first interaction, this stunning ray of light with the kindest heart was single?! Not sure how this was humanly possible, but it was! LUCKY ME!” he continued. “I’ve been planning this proposal for months, from asking Lesley parents for permission, to finding the perfect ring and planning a pretty over the top proposal with 5 drones, 3 cinematographers, 3 photographers all capturing the moment. Words can’t really begin to describe well enough the deep love and friendship Lesley and I have. I truly wish everyone could find true love and connection and respect for each other that we have. Lesley, I love you with all my heart and can’t wait to share the rest of our lives together.”

Ali Fedotowsky, Ashley Iaconetti, Bibiana Julian and Caila Quinn were among the Bachelor alums who congratulated the couple in the comments section of their Instagram posts.

Murphy and Kavanaugh made their relationship Instagram official in January 2019, approximately six months after they met and started dating.

The former reality star joined the Bachelor world in 2013 when she competed on Sean Lowe’s season. She later dated her Bachelor Winter Games costar Dean Unglert, but they broke up in 2018.

Unglert, 28, is now dating fellow Bachelor in Paradise alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes.