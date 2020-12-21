Fez is a future dad! Wilmer Valderrama announced on Monday, December 21, that his fiancée, Amanda Pacheco, is pregnant with their first child.

“#ItsJustUs3Now,” the That ‘70s Show alum, 40, captioned an Instagram slideshow with the model, 30.

In the social media upload, the California native’s bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped jacket. “Congratulations! So happy!” new dad Joe Jonas commented on the post, while pregnant Mandy Moore wrote, “Congrats!!”

The couple have been dating since 2019, and the Florida native proposed to Pacheco in January. “It’s just us now 01-01-2020,” the pair both captioned their Instagram reveals at the time.

The bride-to-be showed her engagement ring on her Instagram Story, writing, “Going into the new year like…”

The actor previously dated Demi Lovato from 2010 to 2016. “This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends,” the former couple captioned a joint Instagram post following their split. “We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years.”

In January, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the singer, 28, was “supportive” of her ex’s engagement. “[They] have continued their friendship as well as Wilmer’s relationship with Demi’s family,” the insider said at the time.

Valderrama supported Lovato through her July 2018 drug overdose, which left her hospitalized for nearly two weeks. The Grey’s Anatomy alum was “completely devastated,” a source told Us.

The New Mexico native’s mom, Dianna De La Garza, exclusively told Us in April 2019 that Valderrama would always “have a very special place” in her heart.

Before dating Lovato, the former Handy Manny voice actor was Moore’s “first real, true boyfriend,” and she told Howard Stern in June 2018 that they were still “friendly.”

“We have some mutual friends,” the This Is Us star, 36, explained at the time. “We’ll see each other around every now and then. He came to my house a couple months ago. I had some friends over. He’s a good guy, he really is.”