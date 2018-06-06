Clearing the air! Twelve years after Wilmer Valderrama claimed that he took Mandy Moore’s virginity, she’s sharing her side of the story.

“He did not [take my virginity]. I dated him when I was 16 and 17 … I love him and I still love him. He’s a very good friend and that’s why I was so shocked by it because, not only was it a fib, but it was so unlike him and so uncharacteristic,” Moore, now 34, said during her Wednesday, June 6, visit to SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. “I met him at a photoshoot for, like, some teen magazine literally when I was 15. I was [pretty innocent]. Again, like never french-kissed a boy. He was like my first real, true boyfriend.”

Valderrama, 38, made headlines back in 2006 when he told Stern, 64, that he was Moore’s first lover. “The sex with Mandy was good, but it wasn’t like warm apple pie,” he said at the time. However, the This Is Us star insists that the encounter never took place and she was “very” hurt after hearing the interview.

Moore told Stern that she called her former flame after his explosive revelation. “I remember in the moment he tried to explain it away and in the moment he sort of did get caught up and, like, he maybe insinuated more than outright said it. And I was like, ‘No, you outright said it,’” she called of their conversation. “But also I was like, ‘Yeah, why would you ever talk about that to anybody and lie about it?’”

Despite their tumultuous past, the “Candy” singer is now on good terms with the That 70’s Show alum. “We don’t talk about it today. I moved past it now. We’re not that close, but we’re friendly. We have some mutual friends,” she revealed. “We’ll see each other around every now and then. He came to my house a couple months ago. I had some friends over. He’s a good guy, he really is.”

Valderrama went on to date Demi Lovato and the two split in June 2016 after six years together. Meanwhile, Moore is now engaged to Taylor Goldsmith. The A Walk to Remember actress reflected on her first date with the Dawes frontman during her chat with Stern. “We went out to this sushi restaurant. It was lovely, in a tiny part of town I’d never been in before. And we had this epic, three-hour long dinner where we just didn’t stop talking,” she gushed. “And then he left to go on tour the next day and we just emailed and texted and FaceTimed back and forth for like six weeks until we could see each other again.”

