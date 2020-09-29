The secret’s out! Elsa Hosk revealed her baby bump after keeping her pregnancy under wraps.

“Been keeping this angel in my belly a secret for a while,” the Victoria’s Secret Angel, 31, captioned a Tuesday, September 29, Instagram slideshow. “Feeling beyond excited and lucky to be having a baby and begin the next chapter of life with the man of my dreams!!!!”

The Sweden native added that she and boyfriend Tom Daly are “halfway there.”

In the pregnant star’s black-and-white maternity shots, she cradled her bare stomach while posing nude.

“YAY YAY YAY!! Can’t wait for playdates,” fellow pregnant VS model Romee Strijd commented on the social media upload, while Irina Shayk wrote, “Congrats!”

Hosk went on to share footage from her photoshoot on her Instagram Story, writing, “And if you don’t know, now you know. Haven’t gotten used to posing with a belly yet. [Thanks] to the team that made me feel more beautiful than ever on this day.”

In February 2019, the supermodel exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about keeping things romantic with Daly for Valentine’s Day.

“I don’t mind to sex it up a bit,” Hosk said at the time. “I’m normally pretty low key on my time off. But I think for something like a Valentine’s Day date I would totally dress up.”

The model told Us that she loves “neon” lingerie, explaining, “I just like the bright pop of color to add a bold twist. … I think you have to always dress for yourself, no matter what. I think that’s the most important part of getting dressed, especially with lingerie. You have to feel good, you have to be comfortable and then I think your boyfriend or girlfriend is always going be into that, when you feel your best.”

Daly gushed about Hosk while celebrating her birthday in November 2019. “Your infectious beauty and caring spirit make everyday full of [love],” he wrote via Instagram at the time.