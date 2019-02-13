Who better than a Victoria’s Secret Angel to share secrets to getting amped up for Valentine’s Day? Elsa Hosk sat down with Stylish to chat about the romantic holiday and how she gets in the mood using fashion and beauty products.

“I don’t mind to sex it up a bit for Valentine’s Day,” the model told Us. So how exactly does she do this? She’ll start by putting aside her usual baggy clothes for the night and opt for something sleeker like a dress and heels. “I’m normally pretty low key on my time off,” she said. “But I think for something like a Valentine’s Day date I would totally dress up.”

But it’s also about what’s hidden underneath the dress that counts. Of course, lingerie is key when it comes to dressing super sultry. You could go the traditional route and wear something lacy. Or, the blonde beauty suggests you could go bold with a bright piece. “I’m totally feeling neon colors right now,” she said. “I just like the bright pop of color to add a bold twist to Valentine’s Day.” She recommends the neon Dream Angels collection to get this bold look.

Beauty can also play a major role in upping the sex appeal. First, she’ll skip a lip look and go straight for a smokey eye. And as far as fragrance goes she’s currently loving Bombshell Wild Flower EDP. “It’s kind of perfect for Valentine’s Day,” she said. “It could go romantic or it could go fun.” And the perfect place to spritz it? Your hair.

“I have a friend that always puts it in her hair and every time she walks by it’s so beautiful,” she said. “Especially when someone hugs you and you can smell it.”

But no matter what you choose to wear (or not wear) this Valentine’s Day, the most important thing is you feel good and confident in it. “I think you have to always dress for yourself, no matter what,” she told Us. “I think that’s the most important part of getting dressed, especially with lingerie. You have to feel good, you have to be comfortable and then I think your boyfriend or girlfriend is always going be into that, when you feel your best.”

