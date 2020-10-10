The Challenge‘s Abram Boise and his wife, Rachel Missie, revealed on Saturday, October 10, that she is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

“My husband and I are so excited to announce we’re expecting our first child!” Missie captioned a photo on Instagram that showed the couple kissing and showing off two sonogram pics while the reality TV star placed his hand protectively on his wife’s baby bump. “This pregnancy started out as twins however within the first trimester my body decided it could only support one baby. We experienced what’s called ‘vanishing twin’. The body sacrifices and reabsorbs the other fetus into the uterine wall, putting all that nourishment towards the strongest baby. We had gotten so attached to the idea of twins and mourned the loss of what could have been. Now we continue to celebrate what is, the beautiful life growing healthy and strong. Our bodies are so dedicated towards protecting, and making decisions towards the greater good. Remember to be gentle, take care, and love yourself as your body chooses to love you.”

She also posted more photos from their pregnancy reveal shoot on her Instagram Stories and Boise, who also appeared on MTV’s Road Rules: South Pacific in 2003, shared her announcement on his account.

Boise, 37, who won The Inferno and The Inferno 3 and was a contestant on seven other seasons of The Challenge between 2003 and 2015, announced his engagement to Missie on Valentine’s Day 2019.

“I could not be more honored that @rachelmissie has agreed to be my wife in this life,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Joy. Sheer joy. Much love, be well.”

The couple married four months later in Boise’s native Montana in an outdoor ceremony with the snowcapped mountains as a backdrop.

“The most beautiful thing about my life, is us together,” Missie captioned pics from their rehearsal dinner in Emigrant. “Everything I have the world said I shouldn’t and everything I’ve earned the world said I didn’t fit the category. I did it all anyhow and its brought me to you. We’re grateful to all who’ve given us support and love. Thanks for dreaming with us.”

Boise dated fellow Challenge star Cara Maria Sorbello before his relationship with Missie.