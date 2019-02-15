After more than a decade of romantic entanglements on MTV’s Road Rules and The Challenge, Abram Boise seems to have finally settled down. The 36-year-old is engaged to fiancée Rachel Missie.

Boise announced the romantic news on Instagram on Thursday, February 14, with a sweet photo of the couple in his native Montana. “I could not be more honored that @rachelmissie has agreed to be my wife in this life,” he wrote in his caption. “Joy. Sheer joy. Much love, be well.”

For her part, Missie praised the reality star on Instagram last month: “When your sick in bed with tissues up your nose but this song comes on and he wants to dance with you,” she wrote, captioning a video of the couple sharing a slow dance. “I’m truly blessed, my best friend, my handsome, my fellow alien. Good thing we’ve already picked out 5 names for our kids, your such an amazing human, I’m sure to give you many more.”

Boise appeared on one season of Road Rules (2003’s South Pacific) and nine of The Challenge (The Gauntlet in 2003, The Inferno and Battle of the Sexes II in 2004, The Inferno II in 2005, The Inferno III in 2007, The Island in 2008, Cutthroat in 2010, Battle of the Exes in 2012 and Battle of the Bloodlines in 2015).

The reality star started dating castmate Cara Maria Sorbello in 2010 during the Cutthroat season, but she broke up with him after he was arrested for public urination in 2011. The couple later reconciled and reflected on their tumultuous relationship in comments to MTV.com. “He’s so passionate and so intense that sometimes you just need to get away,” Sorbello, 32, said of the artist. “He’s just got an animal inside him.”

Boise added: ”Cara Maria is like a cat. When you try to chase a cat, it just runs away and then you turn around and go sit down and the cat shows back up at your leg.”

The couple split for good in 2015 once Sorbello hooked up with Thomas Buell on Battle of the Bloodlines. She later dated The Challenge: Invasion costar Kyle Christie and The Challenge: The Final Reckoning costar Paulie Calafiore. Sorbello currently stars in The Challenge: The War of the Worlds, which airs on Monday on MTV Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

