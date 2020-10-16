Mena Suvari, 41, Is Pregnant With Her and Husband Michael Hope’s 1st Child

New lease on life! Mena Suvari is pregnant with her and husband Michael Hope’s first child, Us Weekly confirmed.

The actress, 41, revealed in October 2018 that she had married the Canada native. “It’s great,” the American Beauty star exclusively told Us at the time. “I’m really happy. We’re happy. Third time’s a charm!”

The American Horror Story alum went on to gush over the “intimate” ceremony, telling Us, “It was very beautiful. I had my closest friends with me. It was very meaningful. After all these years, sort of having ups and downs, it’s very nice just being settled, especially at this point in my life. … He’s a really great guy. I got me a Canadian. Old school, really considerate, old-fashioned. I’m like, ‘Who are you?’”

The Rhode Island native hinted at the time about “maybe” starting a family with Hope. “I have a few years left,” she told Us. “We’ll see.”

Suvari was previously married to cinematographer Robert Brinkmann from 2000 to 2005 and concert promoter Simone Sestito from 2010 to 2012.

She and Hope started dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of Hallmark’s I’ll Be Home for Christmas. Suvari starred in the holiday movie, while her now-husband worked in the art department.

The model praised Hope while posting a PDA pic to Instagram in January. “First sunset kiss and cuddle of the new year. #HappierThanEver #LifeIsButADream #MustacheMan,” Suvari captioned the social media slideshow at the time.

In 2012, the American Pie star told Boston Common magazine that she doesn’t let fame “affect [her] personal relationships,” explaining, “I’m very Aquarius that way.”

She added at the time: “It’s taken years to get to know myself. I had never really taken time to cultivate who I was. I’ve felt drained by it. But I feel like I’m really, finally, content at this point in my life. I’m accepting of who I am and how diverse I am and honoring that. All of it.”