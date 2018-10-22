She said “I do” … again! Mena Suvari quietly married her boyfriend of two years, Michael Hope.

“It’s great. I’m really happy. We’re happy,” the American Beauty actress confirmed to Us Weekly exclusively at Last Chance for Animals’ Annual Celebrity Benefit at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Sunday, October 21. “Third time’s a charm!”

Though it is unclear when the couple tied the knot (possibly August, per a cryptic Instagram post), Suvari couldn’t help but gush over the ceremony.

“It was very intimate. It was very beautiful,” she told Us and other reporters. “I had my closest friends with me. It was very meaningful. After all these years, sort of having ups and downs, it’s very nice just being settled, especially at this point in my life.”

The American Pie star and her new husband are now thinking about the next step in their relationship after going on what she called a “little bit” of a honeymoon.

“Maybe [we’ll] start a family,” she revealed. “I have a few years left! We’ll see.”

But for now, the newlyweds are simply enjoying each other’s company. “He’s a really great guy,” she gushed to Us. “I got me a Canadian. Old school, really considerate, old-fashioned. I’m like, ‘Who are you?’”

Suvari was previously married to cinematographer Robert Brinkmann from 2000 to 2005, and concert promoter Simone Sestito from 2010 to 2012.

The American Woman alum started dating Hope after meeting on the set of their 2016 Hallmark movie, I’ll Be Home for Christmas. She starred alongside James Brolin, while Hope worked in the art department.

