Rainbow baby! Nathan Kress and his pregnant wife, London Kress, are expecting their second daughter.

“Absolutely thrilled to announce that Baby Girl No. 2 is well on the way!!” the iCarly alum, 27, captioned a Wednesday, October 21, family photo via Instagram. “After multiple previous miscarriages, we can thankfully report that mom and baby are doing perfectly so far. Yet another reason to be excited for 2021!!!”

The actor smiled at his 2-year-old daughter, Rosie, in the social media upload, while London, 27, held an apple over her stomach.

“You guys! Congratulations!” Nathan’s former costar Jennette McCurdy commented, while Victorious alum Daniella Monet wrote, “Congrats you guys!”

London shared the news with a post of her own, writing, “Our newest Baby Kress — After multiple miscarriages, you have been so carefully and specifically chosen. It is YOU. NOW. We are over the sun, moon and stars excited to meet you! You were the size of an apple in these photos taken a couple weeks ago, and we are not taking for granted each week that you continue to grow. (It’s amazing we’re almost halfway through the pregnancy!) We know nothing is ever certain, but what is certain is that no matter what, you are being fully celebrated by mommy, daddy and your big sister Rosie! We know that everything happens for a reason, and you are that reason, my precious one. We cannot wait to meet you, baby girl.”

She and Nathan tied the knot in November 2015 in California and welcomed Rosie two years later.

“Mom and baby are doing amazing,” the new dad tweeted in December 2017. “I am an emotional wreck. In the good way!”

The news came five months after the couple’s pregnancy announcement in front of London’s Big Ben. “Me and my baby in London,” the former Nickelodeon star captioned the July 2017 baby bump debut. “Me, and my baby in London. Me. And my baby IN —>LONDON <— Get it? Mommy and daddy are thrilled to announce Baby Kress, arriving January 2018.”

In August 2017, the pair revealed the sex of their first child with a pink balloon.