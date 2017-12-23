iCarly’s Nathan Kress and his wife, London Louis Kress, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Rosie Carolyn!

The actor announced the exciting news on Twitter on Friday, December 22, by posting two adorable photos of the proud parents holding their newborn. He captioned the sweet pics: “Rosie Carolyn Kress, born 12/21/17 at 3:59pm. 6 lbs, 6 ounces of utter joy. Mom and baby are doing amazing. I am an emotional wreck. In the good way!”

Rosie Carolyn Kress, born 12/21/17 at 3:59pm. 6 lbs, 6 ounces of utter joy. Mom and baby are doing amazing. I am an emotional wreck. In the good way! pic.twitter.com/S6q5tRPQkh — Nathan Kress (@NathanKress) December 23, 2017

Kress, 25, also shared a photo of his precious daughter on Instagram with a sweet caption that included lyrics from a Switchfoot song: “This is the start… This is your heart… This is the day you were born. This is the sun… these are your lungs… This is the day you were born. And I am always, always, always yours. Hallelujah, I’m cavin’ in… hallelujah, I’m in love again.”

The first-time parents announced the pregnancy in July with a sweet photo of them posing in front of London’s Big Ben as Kress kissed his wife while she touched her bump. The Babe: Pig in the City star captioned the pic: “Me and my baby in London. Me, and my baby in London. Me. And my baby IN —>LONDON <— Get it? Mommy and daddy are thrilled to announce Baby Kress, arriving January 2018.”

The happy couple later revealed they were expecting a baby girl in August on Instagram with a photo of them laughing while holding an “It’s a Baby Girl” balloon. “You can find me on my porch, in my rocking chair, polishing my shotgun, for the next 18 to 40 years,” the Star Wars: Rebels actor hilariously captioned the pic.

The new parents celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary on November 15, with Kress penning a sweet message to his wife: “It’s amazing thinking about what has happened in such a short time– loads of ups, our fair share of downs, but nevertheless, an unstoppable partnership that only gets better as the months go by.”

