Back-to-back babies! Whitney Bates is pregnant with her fourth child just one year after giving birth, Us Weekly confirms.

The pregnant Bringing Up Bates star, 27, and husband Zach Bates are already the parents of Bradley, 6, Kaci, 4, and Khloé, 12 months. Their youngest daughter was a rainbow baby, arriving one year after their previous miscarriage.

“There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t think about what it would be like to have that sweet baby in our home,” the UPtv personalities wrote in an August 2018 blog post. “However, we know that God has a plan and his plans are perfect in every way, in every season of life, no matter if we understand them or not.”

The tragedy strengthened the reality stars’ relationship, Whitney wrote via Instagram while pregnant with Khloé. She explained, “It was a valley that has drawn us closer and it has melted our hearts to watch our children pray for another sibling. God has answered their tender prayers and we are all flooded with joy and gratefulness! The main topic around the house has been about the new baby coming and who gets to hold it first!”

While celebrating the toddler’s 1st birthday earlier this month, Whitney gushed about how “obsessed” she and Zach, 31, are with Khloé.

“You are the chunkiest little thing, with the biggest, sweetest smile and your cuddles absolutely melt us,” she captioned a November 7 Instagram photo. “You have a wild side to you that we wouldn’t change for anything. It definitely keeps us entertained! We say all the time you’re a little ray of sunshine toddling around everywhere so content. Love you so much Khloé bug, and can’t wait to watch you continue to grow and share that smile everywhere you go.”

Being a mom to Khloé and her two older siblings is Whitney’s “most favorite thing,” she told her Instagram followers last month.

She and Zach tied the knot in December 2013 in Tennessee.