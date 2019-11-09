



Family of five! Whitney Perkins (née Bates) gave birth to her third child with her husband, Zach Bates, on Thursday, November 7.

“Khloé Eileen is finally here,” Whitney, 25, on Instagram the following day. “She arrived on Nov. 7, at 3:48 PM weighing 7 lbs. 9 oz! Zach and I are grateful to God for his blessings on our family! Bradley and Kaci Lynn are so excited and in love with their new little sister! Our hearts are overflowing with love and we are overwhelmed with cuddles and smiles! Thank you so much to everyone for your prayers through this pregnancy. Your kindness means the world to all of us.”

The Bringing Up Bates stars announced in May that they were expecting another little one after suffering a miscarriage. The reality stars already share son Bradley, 4, and daughter Kaci, 2.

In August 2018, the UPtv personalities opened up about their previous pregnancy loss on the Bates’ family blog, writing, “During one of our ultrasounds we discovered our baby had stopped growing. The tears started to flow and the kids could sense something was wrong. We were devastated and our hearts were shattered. Already, that little baby had changed our home, and our hearts. It’s amazing how you can love someone you’ve not met yet with all your soul and being.”

The pair, who tied the knot in 2012, added, “There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t think about what it would be like to have that sweet baby in our home. However, we know that God has a plan and his plans are perfect in every way, in every season of life, no matter if we understand them or not.”

In their May announcement, Whitney and Zach, 30, said that the tragedy strengthened their relationship.

“It was a valley that has drawn us closer & it has melted our hearts to watch our children pray for another sibling!” the pregnant star captioned an Instagram upload of Bradley and Kaci holding sonogram shots. “God has answered their tender prayers and we are all flooded with joy and gratefulness! The main topic around the house has been about the new baby coming and whose gets to hold it first!”

The little ones got some practice when Josie Balka (née Bates) and Kelton Balka welcomed their daughter, Willow, in July.