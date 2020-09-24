Gossip Girl alum Jessica Szohr revealed on Wednesday, September 23, that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with professional hockey player Brad Richardson.

“Full of joy!” the 35-year-old captioned a black-and-white photo on Instagram that showed her grinning with her beau, also 35, as she showed off her growing baby bump in a Aerie waffle scalloped one-piece swimsuit. He bent down to kiss her bump as she smiled.

The Orville actress teased her reveal earlier on her Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of herself in the same outfit, with her midriff obscured by a jacket, along with the words “Let life surprise you.” Szohr also shared the same bump photo on her Stories, writing “Surprise!” with Leon Bridges‘ “Beyond” as the soundtrack. “I’m scared to death that she might be it / That the love is real, that the show might fit,” Bridges sang in the background of the happy snap.

A source previously confirmed to Us Weekly that the Shameless actress and the Arizona Coyotes player had been dating since before the Super Bowl in February 2019.

She went public with their romance a month later, celebrating her boyfriend’s impressive on-ice performance, as he became the first player to score four goals in a single game since Keith Tkachuk in 1997. “When your man gets 4 goals… nbd!” she captioned a Story that showed them hugging.

This past May, she shared a selfie of the couple wearing matching T-shirts, captioning the photo, “Tie dye with my ride or die.”

Szohr previously dated her Gossip Girl costar Ed Westwick and had a high-profile on-off relationship with NFL star Aaron Rodgers.

She and the Green Bay Packers quarterback briefly dated in 2011 before briefly rekindling their romance in 2014.

Szohr, who played Vanessa Abrams on the CW drama from 2007 to 2012, was subsequently in a relationship with New York Jets wide receiver Scotty McKnight from 2015 to June 2018.

Canada native Richardson was previously married to Lauren Hunt. The pair wed in 2014 and split shortly before his relationship with Szohr went public. He and Hunt share a daughter.