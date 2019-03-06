Attention, Us Weekly readers! Spotted on Instagram Stories: Gossip Girl alum Jessica Szohr embracing her new beau, Brad Richardson.

After keeping mum about her relationship with the professional hockey player, The Orville actress, 33, finally revealed her boyfriend as she celebrated a milestone career moment with Richardson.

“When your man gets 4 goals… nbd!” Szohr captioned a Story that showed the couple hugging after the Arizona Coyotes center’s incredible on-ice performance on Thursday, February 28. That night, Richardson, 35, became the first player to score four goals in a single game since Keith Tkachuk in 1997.

A source confirms to Us Weekly that the two have been dating since before the 2019 Super Bowl in February. The insider adds that Richardson is recently divorced from ex Lauren Hunt whom he shares a young daughter with.

Richardson isn’t the first sporty man Szohr — who played Vanessa Abrams on the hit CW drama series from 2007 to 2012 — has been linked to. The Internship actress previously dated former New York Jets wide receiver Scotty McKnight. The former duo were first spotted holding hands at Don Julio’s Neon Carnival in April 2015 and Radar Online reports Szohr and McKnight, 31, split in June 2018.

Prior to that, Szohr had a high-profile on-again, off-again relationship with NFL star Aaron Rodgers. The Wisconsin native and the Green Bay Packers quarterback dated for a short time in 2011 and briefly rekindled their romance in February 2014.

“They got back together over the holidays. They spent New Years together with a bunch of mutual friends,” an insider told Us at the time. “They broke up because her schedule was crazy for awhile and they just couldn’t stay together in that situation but now they have been spending their free time together and things feel good. They fell right back into it.”

Rodgers, 35, has since moved on and is dating professional race car driver Danica Patrick.

