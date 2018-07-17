They’re putting the pedal to the metal on their relationship! Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers have been going strong since January — even though he’s a Green Bay Packers quarterback and she’s a born-and-bred Chicago Bears fan.

In fact, the former racing driver is so devoted to her 34-year-old beau, she told Jimmy Kimmel that she will “absolutely not” make fun of Rodgers when she hosts the 2018 ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 18.

But during their sit-down on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, July 16, Kimmel countered that Patrick has to riff on him when she emcees the award show. ”You gotta call out the elephant in the room?” she asked, echoing his advice. “Or the hot guy in the room, I should say.”

The late-night host also asked Patrick who drives when they go out.

“Aaron’s a really good driver actually,” the IndyCar champion, 36, replied. “He’s probably had less tickets … I got pulled over three times in three days. That was impressive.”

Patrick and Rodgers were first spotted together on a dinner date in January, and Patrick confirmed the relationship later that month. In April, she listed everything she likes about him during an appearance on The Rachael Ray Show in April, . “He’s funny. He’s very kind. He’s thoughtful. He’s super smart. And he’s really good at football,” she said at the time. “And he’s tall and he’s big, and I like that.”

Patrick was previously in a five-year relationship with NASCAR star Ricky Stenhouse Jr., a romance that ended in December 2017. Meanwhile, Rodgers split with actress Olivia Munn in April 2017 after three years together.

