She’s smitten! Danica Patrick gushed about boyfriend Aaron Rodgers in a preview of her Monday, April 30, appearance on The Rachael Ray Show.

“He’s funny. He’s very kind. He’s thoughtful. He’s super smart. And he’s really good at football,” the racer, 36, responded when asked what she liked about the 34-year-old NFL star. “And he’s tall and he’s big, and I like that.”

Patrick revealed that Rodgers is the last person she texted and opened up about the couple’s recent excursion to Africa. “We just went on a trip around the world, literally. We met the Dalai Lama. We did a mission trip for giving hearing aids to people in Africa. And there were some seriously funny people on this trip,” she told Ray. “There’s one guy that I look at and his face makes me laugh. So for a week straight, I just laughed … I think I have a six-pack from it.”

Patrick confirmed her relationship with the Green Bay Packers quarterback in January after the pair were spotted having dinner together on multiple occasions. Rodgers cheered his girlfriend on at the Daytona 500 in February, where they were photographed kissing. The couple later celebrated the Pretty Intense author’s birthday on March 26.

The NASCAR driver also shared how she’s feeling about retiring from racing after the Indy 500 in May: “I’m excited, but it’s kind of sad. I’m sure I’ll be emotional on race day. I mean, I cried last year at the end of the year when I announced I was retiring from full-time [racing]. I held it in for about four seconds.”

Patrick previously dated fellow NASCAR star Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for five years before their split in December 2017. Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn broke things off in April 2017 after three years together.

Patrick’s episode of The Rachael Ray Show airs on Monday, April 30.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!