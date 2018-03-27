Best present ever! Danica Patrick was all smiles while kicking off her 36th year with beau Aaron Rodgers.

The race car driver took to Instagram on Monday, March 26, to share a photo of the couple ringing in the happy occasion with friends and family. “I love getting older!!!!!!!!!!! Super grateful for all the love around me in my life,” she captioned the sweet pic. “People, work, opportunities, dreams….. full heart space! Don’t forget to dream big for the things you want in your life!”

Patrick and Rodgers, 34, have their arms wrapped around one another in the corner of the photo as they toasted to the birthday girl with glasses of champagne at the unicorn-themed soiree.

The NFL pro and the NASCAR driver sparked romance rumors in early January when they were spotted dining at Chives restaurant in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The duo were seen later that month sharing a meal with friends at The Mission in Scottsdale, Arizona. Patrick confirmed their relationship shortly after.

“Yes, Aaron and I are dating,” she told The Associated Press, noting that she met the Green Bay Packers quarterback at the 2012 ESPY Awards.

Despite being a Chicago Bears fan, Patrick recalled telling Rodgers that she’d always be in his corner. “I told him a while ago I’d always root for him as a player,” she told the AP. “Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team. Take out the word ‘probably.’ Now I’m going to cheer for the whole team.”

Rodgers supported Patrick at the Daytona 500 race in Florida last month. The couple locked lips before she hit the track.

Both athletes called it quits on longterm relationships in 2017. The Pretty Intense author split from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in December after five years together. She was also married to Paul Hospenthal from 2005 to 2013. Rodgers, meanwhile, broke up with Olivia Munn in April after dating for three years.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!