Another one! Pregnant Katherine Webb and AJ McCarron have a third baby boy on the way.

“And God said … BAM! YOU’RE A BOY MOM,” the former pageant queen, 31, captioned a Monday, October 5, Instagram video of the former professional football player, 30, shooting a blue confetti cannon. “PSA. Prayers needed for my sanity.”

In the social media upload, the couple and their sons — Tripp, 4, and Cash, 21 months — watched the confetti rain down. The athlete pumped his fists while his wife threw her head back, shocked.

The pregnant star went on to post a picture of the grass covered in blue strips, writing, “Issa boy.”

“Congratulations,” Ryan Lochte’s wife, Kayla Rae Reid, commented, while Gotham star Meagan Tandy wrote, “More football players. I am so happy for you and your hubs. Those boys have the best Mama.”

She and the Houston Texans quarterback tied the knot in July 2014 in Alabama, three months after their engagement. Tripp and Cash arrived in May 2016 and December 2018, respectively.

Since becoming a mom, Webb loves seeing her sons “connect and bond as bros,” she wrote via Instagram in June 2019. “I seriously cannot handle how dang cute it is.”

Webb has previously opened up about the start of her and McCarron’s relationship. “I knew AJ was going to be the person I spend my life with,” the former Miss Alabama USA told The Buffalo News in July 2018. “Things have settled down now. We have a family. We have a strong foundation and understanding of each other.”

The model first made headlines in January 2013 when she cheered McCarron on during an Alabama and Notre Dame game. “You quarterbacks get all the good-looking women,” ESPN commentator Brent Musburger said at the time.

While the Oregon native, 81, later apologized, Webb said during a Today show appearance that she didn’t “need an apology” from the sportscaster.

Webb explained, “The fact that he said we were beautiful and gorgeous, I don’t think any woman wouldn’t be flattered by that. I appreciate it.”