Take that, trolls! Katie Price clapped back at social media haters criticizing her choices while raising son Harvey.

The former model, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, January 21, that many Instagram users have asked her “why” she’s sending her 18-year-old to a residential college for full-time care.

“If someone’s got a teenage son and they want to go to university or something miles away, they live up there. It’s no different for Harvey,” the Signed by Katie Price alum said of her son, who was diagnosed with septo-optic dysplasia at birth, as well as autism, Prader-Willi and partial blindness. “I’m trying to give him the best I can in life to be independent and have his own choices. What do they expect him to do, sit at home every day and not excel and do nothing because he’s got a disability? No, he shouldn’t be treated any different at all.”

The English star went on to tell Us that she’s also been bashed for showing Harvey on social media along with his siblings — Junior, 15, Princess, 13, Jett, 7, and Bunny, 6.

“Why can’t I?” the Celebrity Big Brother U.K. alum asked. “[Harvey] wants to show his pictures off.” She noted that “someone’s always got an answer for everything” she does, including her daughters’ makeup use.

“They love makeup [so] I don’t care,” the former reality star told Us. “Every girl loves makeup so I’m not going to stop that.”

The Reborn author is hoping that haters will understand her parenting decisions better after watching her upcoming BBC documentary, Katie Price: Harvey and Me. “There’s my answer [to any criticism],” she said.

The singer first spoke about Harvey’s transition to a home earlier this month, telling The Sun that she didn’t want her eldest son to think that she was “getting rid of him.”

Price explained, “It’s so upsetting to think I won’t see him every day but this is the best thing for Harvey and we have to think positively. This is his chance to live an independent life, learn skills and socialize with people other than me.”

The teenager’s siblings are excited for him, the I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! alum told Us on Thursday. “It’s just like him going off to college,” she said.

Katie Price: Harvey and Me premieres on BBC One Monday, January 25, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi