Hanging with Harvey. Katie Price has spoken candidly about raising her and her ex Dwight Yorke’s son over the years.

The former model gave birth to her eldest child in May 2002. Harvey was born partially blind with septo-optic dysplasia, which makes his optic nerve development unpredictable. He was later diagnosed with autism and Prader-Willi syndrome, a genetic disorder characterized by obesity.

Amid Price’s pregnancy, the former professional soccer player admitted to cheating on her during their brief relationship. The athlete has since not played a role in their son’s upbringing.

In January 2021, Price told The Sun about her desire to get Harvey in touch with the Born to Score author’s son.

The former Loose Women host is now the mother of four more children. She and her ex-husband, Peter Andre, share son Junior and daughter Princess, who arrived in June 2005 and June 2007, respectively.

She and her former I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! costar called it quits in 2009. Price went on to wed and divorce MMA fighter Alex Reid before marrying Kieran Hayler in January 2013 in the Bahamas. They welcomed son Jett in August of that same year, followed by their daughter, Bunny, in August 2014. They finalized their divorce in December 2020.

The singer was next linked to Kris Boyson, but they broke off their engagement in August 2019. She began dating Carl Woods that same year and they are now actively trying to conceive her sixth child.

Price has also been focused on getting Harvey in a residential college for full-time care, opening up to The Sun in January 2021 about her inability to restrain him. The teenager has been known to lash out in the wake of loud noises and slamming doors.

“You hear about people with autism being arrested and when they’re restrained, they go mad and get sectioned,” she told the outlet at the time. “That’s why I want to find the right college for him so if there’s ever a case where he kicks off, I’m involved. … The thing is with Harvey, when you get to know him well enough you know what triggers him, so you can talk him out of it and calm him, and I’m very calm with him.”

Keep scrolling to see Price’s quotes about the ups and downs of raising Harvey, from his July 2020 hospital visit to their April 2020 homeschooling efforts.