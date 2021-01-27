Candace Cameron Bure Defends Her Instagram Clapback: That Was ‘Mama Bear’

No regrets! Candace Cameron Bure explained her decision to respond to Instagram haters bashing her family photo earlier this month.

“Mama bear, that’s what happened,” the Fuller House alum, 44, told Extra on Wednesday, January 27. “Listen, on social media, everyone gets criticized, and if you are a celebrity, it just comes with the territory and I can handle it, but the second someone starts to criticize my children or say negative things like that, mama bear comes out. I just had to remind people that there are real people with real feelings behind the screen and I’m not posting for your negativity.”

The actress, who shares Natasha, 22, Lev, 20, and Maksim, 19, with husband Val Bure, added that the January 2 Instagram photo was “so beautiful” to her. “Even a hint of people criticizing my family picture I wasn’t going to take,” she told the outlet.

The Los Angeles native’s post was in honor of the new year. “Looking forward to what 2021 has in store,” the former View cohost captioned the Instagram upload. “I’m praying for unity, grace, humility, compassion and love for mankind. With God, all things are possible. Sending virtual hugs and kisses. P.S. I think my social media break is now over.”

While Candace’s comments section was flooded with positive messages, some Instagram users pointed out that Natasha was looking to the left of the camera and Lev had a serious expression.

“Wow — I post a family photo and you all find everything you don’t like about it or can make fun of,” the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote back at the time. “Do better than that. Please.”

Her daughter chimed in, “Omg!!!! I didn’t smile or look at the camera. Sue me!!!”

Candace went on to bash the “unkind comments” in a lengthy Facebook post later that same week, writing, “Do you think it’s funny to criticize someone’s children? To make jokes about them? To critique our poses? The direction in which we are looking? Our physical appearance and facial expressions? So many of you came back with jokes about our appearance and criticism of what you thought would have been a better photo. Shame on you. … Rude is rude. Be better than that. I’m praying for humanity. Manners and respect. If you don’t like something, just move on. There are people and real feelings behind every screen.”