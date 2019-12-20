Don’t even think about it! Tori Roloff defended her family trip to see Christmas lights before mom-shamers could criticize her.

“Before everyone freaks out, we’re going 2mph on a closed track,” the Little People, Big World star, 28, captioned a Thursday, December 19, video of her 2-year-old son, Jackson, looking at lights on the Portland International Raceway. “Everyone lets their kid hang out the window.”

The reality star went on to post footage explaining turtle doves to her toddler and letting him sit behind the wheel with his dad, Zach Roloff. “Such a fun night with the family,” Tori wrote alongside the sweet shots.

The couple, who wed in 2015 in Oregon, welcomed their second child on November 21. “Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah,” the TLC personalities told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “She has been the perfect addition to our family!”

Us broke the news in May that Tori was expecting baby No. 2. During her pregnancy, she clapped back against the parenting police when she was called “fat” and “unhealthy” on social media and told to set a better example for Jackson.

“I usually do not respond to ridiculousness like this, but what in the actual heck,” the then-pregnant star captioned a screenshot of the message. “I can not believe women talk to other women like this. Calling me fat and unhealthy is the most disgusting thing ever. Comparing me to others is so detrimental.”

She went on to write, “If you want me to be healthy for my family you should be lifting me up not tearing me down. GTFO. I’m pregnant and myself and baby girl are healthy as can be.”

Now that Lilah is here, Tori is struggling to accept her postpartum body. “It’s only been 3 weeks since growing and then birthing a human being, but it’s hard,” she captioned a candid Instagram post earlier this month. “Having major abdominal surgery is difficult for me because I hate being restricted. I hate asking for help. I hate not being able to physically keep up with where my mental state is. Plus there are jiggles in places that are honestly just hard to come to terms with. I know it’s temporary. I know my body will heal and I will be back where I want to be. It’s just the waiting that’s hard. … I’ll be here continuing to try and practice what I preach and love myself through this phase.”

Keep scrolling to see pictures of Tori and Zach, 29, looking at lights on Thursday with their son and daughter.